Conehead cabbages are growing in one of the high tunnels at Springcreek Farm. Conehead cabbages vary in shape, texture, and flavor from standard cabbage.

Various plants are in the finishing stages of growth including cabbage, broccoli, and green beans.

Eric Keef is inspecting tomato plants in a greenhouse at Springcreek Farm to ensure they are getting the nutrients necessary for adequate growth.

As summer turns the corner, the owners of Springcreek Farm would like to share the benefits of organic farming.

Springcreek Farm is an organic farm located in Maysville on Strodes Run Road. The farm is run by Eric Keef and his wife, Kim Keef. According to Eric, the farm has been organic since it was purchased after the couple moved to the state in the late 1980s.

The couple first got into organic farming when Kim was studying for her exams in college. When Eric was helping Kim study, he read about a study conducted regarding chemicals in crops. It reminded him of an interaction with his grandfather when he was younger.

Eric said his grandfather would always be seen wearing long-sleeve shirts, gloves, and bandanas around his face whenever he farmed using chemicals. When asked why he only wore specific clothing to farm, Eric’s grandfather told him it was dangerous to breathe in the chemicals or get them on his body.

“When we were reading that book, I flashed back to that (interaction),” Eric said. He suggested his concern about consuming the chemicals since it was dangerous to be inhaled or touched.

Although most of the chemicals on crops are washed off in the rain, they still go into the roots of the plants and in the soil, Eric said. Since “going organic,” Eric has seen positive changes in his lifestyle. He added that since eating organically, he “doesn’t get sick” as often or as long as he did before making the switch.

After reading a study about “super immune systems,” Eric learned that many people with highly efficient immune systems interact with organic farming in some way. When farmers have small cuts while farming, the organic enzymes in the soul often get into their skin. This boosts their immune systems, Eric said.

Eric and his wife have seen many benefits of organic farming and are glad to be able to use their experiences to share the “dos and don’ts” and “tips and tricks” of organic farming.

Do:

— “Read, read, read,” said Eric. He explained that researching organic farming is one of the best informative options when organic farming.

— Ask questions. Eric suggested contacting your state’s organic association for any questions you may have about organic farming.

— Test your soil and anything brought in for your farm. Eric said two to three times a year of testing can prevent a loss of crops to factors like high pH levels in compost.

Don’t:

— Use chemicals. Once chemicals are in your soil, it will take a minimum of three years to “get it out,” Eric said.

— Think you know what’s organic and what isn’t. Eric has encountered a few brands of organic spray that have names close to non-organic brands and often get confused.

— Till your soil. Though it cannot always be avoided, Eric cautions against regular tilling of your soil.

Tips and tricks:

— Switch from a tilling process to a forking method. Eric has seen improvements in the condition of the farm’s soil when using a forking method.

— Use fabric to “warm up” soil. It allows crops to have a chance of growing sooner.

— Pour small amounts of sulfur into your compost. Eric said sulfur can reduce pH levels.

— Host guinea fowl on your farm to reduce bug infestations. Guinea fowl are categorized as voracious bug eaters, Eric said. Marigold also acts as a pest-repellent.

— When growing micro-greens in artificial light, place a small weight in a container over the plants. Eric said the pressure causes the micro-greens to increase their stiffness, creating a stronger stem.

— Micro-greens should be grown in an area with 50 to 60 percent humidity and at 70 to 74 degrees, Eric said.

Eric left a few words of wisdom for anybody trying to organic farm.

“Make sure it’s something that they really want to do. It’s not just going out and taking care of a flower bed once a week. There’s a lot to it,” Eric said. He encouraged people to “get into” organic farming.

Springcreek Farm is located in Maysville at 7292 Strodes Run Road. The farm supplies a variety of organic crops and products including beans, pickles, relishes, jams, sauces, mustard, white cornmeal, grits, dehydrated tomatoes and peppers, cabbage, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, and micro-greens (broccoli, speckled peas, and radishes).

Products can be purchased on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Old Washington at the Mason County Farmer’s Market, at the corner of Third Street and Court Street in Covington, and at Fort Mitchell on 75 Orphanage Road in Fort Mitchell. Products are also available on Wednesdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Fort Thomas on the Mess Hall ground.

If customers are unable to shop within available hours, a website and online store are available. To place an order online, go to www.springcreekfarmky.com. Customers can also go directly to the farm.