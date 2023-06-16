TOLLESBORO — The Tollesboro Lions Club presented four of seven $500 scholarships to 2023 high school graduates intending to further their education at their regular first June meeting, Monday, June 12.

The other three recipients could not be available at this meeting due to other commitments, however, each is planning to attend the next meeting, on June 26.

Scholarship recipients at Monday’s meeting included:

Jaclyn Cropper, accompanied by Sophia Cropper, sister Kennedy Cropper, and grandparents Lions Club President Craig Stanfield and his wife Beverly.

Amber Kielman, accompanied by her grandparents Sammy and Kathy Applegate.

Sarah Paige Weddington, accompanied by her mother, Leslie Weddington.

Jason Parker Evans, accompanied by his parents, Jason and Sherry Evans, and grandfather/Lions Club member Paul Hampton.

Tollesboro Lions Club President Craig A. Stanfield presented each recipient with a certificate and a $500 check to assist them with the expenses involved in furthering their education.

This year the Tollesboro Lions Club provided $3,500 in scholarship funds to area youth. Typically, the Club contributes $1,500 towards scholarships for three graduates.

However, this year, due to a generous donation, from a member who wished to remain anonymous, and a donation from Brenda Tucker in Memory Of Larry Tucker, the club was able to present more than double the funds to area graduates than what the Club had ever offered before.