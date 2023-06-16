Haley Polley was elected to serve as the 2023-2024 Kentucky FFA Licking River State Vice President.

Haley is the daughter of Jeremy and Stephanie Polley of Maysville.

Haley is a member of the Mason County FFA chapter.

Haley was one of 23 candidates who ran for State Officer across the commonwealth. She completed an application and online interview process and was selected by a nominating committee made up of graduating senior FFA members.

Haley was elected unanimously by the delegate body.

State FFA Officers commit to a year of service to the organization and complete extensive training following their election.

Officers travel several thousand miles representing the State Association at local and regional FFA events, agricultural meetings, and various other functions across the state.

Their year of service will conclude during the 95th State FFA Convention, which will be held June 4-6, 2024, in Lexington.

Kentucky FFA is an organization of over 21,000 middle and high school students enrolled in Agricultural Education courses.

The organization currently has 176 chapters in 116 counties. Nationally, FFA has over 800,000 members in all 50 states and Puerto Rico.

The FFA’s mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education.

For more information, contact Matt Chaliff at 502-564-3472 or by email at [email protected]