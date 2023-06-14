June 9, Judge Kim Leet Razor Presiding:

Matthew D. Abla, 41, improper start from a parked position, summons July 7.

Hillary Nikelle, 30, failed to produce insurance card, failure to appear.

Shayanna Alford, 24, theft by unlawful taking, not guilty plea entered, pretrial conference August 7.

Jesse Carpenter, 31, theft by unlawful taking, failure to appear, issue bench warrant, bond $500.

Jeffrey Craig, 37, no/expired registration plates, failure to appear, notice July 12.

Mindy Johnson Erskine, 47, no/expired registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, failure to register transfer of vehicle, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, failure to appear, notify DOT.

Julia Freeman, 22, no/expired registration plates, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, no operator’s license, failure to appear, issue bench warrant, bond $250.

Hayden Hall, entry on land without consent, failure to appear, notice July 12.

Ariel Jent, 21, allow unlicensed operator to operate vehicle, failure to appear, issue bench warrant, bond $250.

Jerry Jones, 32, third-degree criminal mischief, public intoxication, second-degree disorderly conduct, failure to appear, issue bench warrant, bond $200.

Jerry Jones, 32, failure to wear seat belt, failure to appear, issue bench warrant, bond $50.

Lacey Lewis, 30, theft by unlawful taking, not guilty plea entered, preliminary hearing July 5.

Maxwell Mitchell, 25, no operators license, failure to appear, issue bench warrant, bond $100.

Emma Snapp, 19, theft by unlawful taking, not guilty plea entered, pretrial conference August 7.

Joseph Vaughn, 35, suspended/revoked license, no/expired registration receipt, not guilty plea entered, pretrial conference August 14.

Joseph L. Vaughn, 35, no/expired registration receipt and plates, suspended/revoked license, not guilty plea entered, pretrial conference August 14.

Sami Elaasar, third-degree possession controlled substance, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, prescription not in original container, pretrial conference July 24.

Shannon Hamilton, 40, failure to maintain required insurance, suspended/revoked license, no/expired registration plates, no tail lamps, pretrial conference July 12.

David Grant Jolley, 49, speeding 26 miles over limit, operating vehicle under the influence, pretrial conference August 2.

Caleb Singleton, 24, public intoxication, third-degree terroristic threatening, second-degree disorderly conduct, pretrial conference July 12.

Zachary Scott Smith, 27, no/expired registration plates and receipt, failure to maintain required insurance, failure to produce insurance card, pretrial conference August 9.

Shy Bowling, 19, second-degree fleeing or evading police, pretrial conference July 19.

Matthew D. Flinders, 34, first-degree controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, public intoxication, not guilty plea entered, pretrial conference June 16.

Ethan W. Ketterer, 33, public intoxication, first-degree possession controlled substance, not guilty plea entered, pretrial conference June 14.

Brittany N. Mitchell, 33, endangering the welfare of a minor, pretrial conference June 21.

Wendell Morris, 33, third-degree possession of controlled substance, pretrial conference July 12.

Jose Ordonez, 20, public intoxication, second-degree disorderly conduct, not guilty plea entered, pretrial conference June 21.

Justin Keith Scott, 40, operating vehicle under influence, failure to maintain insurance, bound to grand jury.