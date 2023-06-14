On March 17 through 19, the St. Patrick School FBLA team traveled to Louisville to compete in the state competition held at the Galt House Hotel.

The team brought with them eight students who had placed at the regional level. These are the students who placed.

Alex Arn, first place in Regional Securities and Investments.

Shannon Nuernburg, first place in Regional Organizational Leadership.

Alyssa Seip, second place in Regional Accounting I.

Levi Ripato, third place in Regional Introduction to Financial Math.

Jacob Berry, second place in Regional Computer Problem Solving.

Maggie Porter, first place Regional Agribusiness.

Makenna Roush, first place Regional Insurance and Risk Management.

Taylor Watts, first place Regional Personal Finance.

After the state competition, four of these students placed and qualified for the national competition this summer.

Jacob Berry placed third in State Computer Problem Solving, Maggie Porter placed third in State Agribusiness, Makenna Roush placed third in State Insurance and Risk Management, and Taylor Watts placed second in State Personal Finance.

Congratulations and good luck to the four students moving on to the national competition.