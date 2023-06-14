On Tuesday, April 25, representatives from the Limestone Chapter of the Daughters of the Revolution came to recognize students from St. Patrick School.

An essay contest is held annually for students in grades five to eight concentrating on leadership, patriotism, and good citizenship.

This year’s essay topic was about the Second Continental Congress. The local chapter winners were announced in January.

In our local chapter, the winners for fifth grade were Verity Hazelrigg, third place, second place, and Mia Neely, first place.

In sixth grade, the local winners were Jenna Cummins, third place, Madison Weber, second place, and Annelise Prodent, first place.

In seventh grade, the local winners were Alaya Sims, third place, Savannah Tucker, second place, and Brynlee Robinson, first place.

The local eighth-grade winners were Asa Porter, third place, Sophia Mitchell, second place, and Hope Comer, first place.

In addition to these local winners St. Patrick also had three winners at the state level. One student in fifth grade won at the state, divisional, and even the national level.

Mia Neely will be honored at the national convention in Washington, D.C. this summer where she will be invited on stage with her fellow national winners to read a portion of her essay to the expected audience of 3,000.

Although that makes Mia a bit nervous, she said she is excited to be a winner and knows her teachers and parents will help prepare her for the national convention.

Also honored at the assembly on Tuesday was eighth grader Aiden Samudio, who received the Youth Citizen Medal, and senior Alex Arn who was presented with the Good Citizenship Award.

Both of these awards are given to students who exemplify the qualities of service, citizenship, leadership, and patriotism.

Taylor Watts, junior, was also recognized for her work this year as the State President of the DAR in Kentucky.

Taylor worked tirelessly this year in promoting the DAR and worked to raise $11,000 to add a special children’s component to the museum at the Blue Licks State Park.