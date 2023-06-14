Hayswood Foundation is now accepting applications for grants to be awarded in the fall of this year.

Hayswood grants are available to nonprofit organizations that promote education or provide mental or physical health services in the seven-county area including Bracken, Fleming, Lewis, Mason, and Robertson Counties and Brown and Adams Counties in Ohio.

Applying organizations must provide proof that they are recognized by the Internal Revenue Service as being eligible to receive income tax-deductible contributions from individuals.

Preference will be given to organizations that qualify under section 501(c)(3).

Additional information about the submission and selection process is provided with the application form and is also available on the foundation’s website at www.hayswood.org.

Application forms may be obtained from the foundation’s website, as well as outside of the foundation’s office in suite 3A of the Browning Medical Building, 1 West McDonald Parkway, Maysville.

Applications may also be requested by emailing [email protected].

The deadline for submission is 5 p.m. on Tuesday, August 1. The Foundation’s specific application form must be used.