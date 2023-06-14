On May 30, Roy Allen Riddle joined the firm of Market Properties a real estate brokerage specializing in selling Residential and Investment Properties.

Mr. Riddle recently completed his education through Perry Real Estate College of Northern Kentucky.

Over the past 15 years Mr. Riddle has not only been employed as a Plant Operator at East Kentucky Power but he also successfully owns and operates his own well known small business “Curb Appeal.”

Mr. Riddle is known locally for his professionalism and integrity.

He is the son of Mrs. Brenda Riddle of Maysville and the late Roy Riddle and has two children Benjamin and Morgan Riddle also of Maysville.

When asked why he decided to go into real estate, he said, “I have always been interested in real estate and seeing the joy that buying a new home brings. I’m humbled to be a part of that process.”

As for the future the well-respected real estate company hopes to continue serving clients in a real estate market that in the past few years has seen a major increase in home values, bidding wars that are increasing selling prices and a severely limited inventory.

Market Properties connections, experience and local knowledge give them an advantage in connecting home buyers with their dream property.

If you’ve been thinking of buying or selling real estate in the area give Roy Allen Riddle a call at 606-375-3649.

For more information please visit marketpropertiesky.com.