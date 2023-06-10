Members of the Tollesboro Lions Club met Wednesday, June 7th at the Peoples Bank of Ohio Tollesboro Branch Bank location on Kentucky 10 with employees of the bank for a formal check presentation.

The Peoples Bank presented the Tollesboro Lions Club with funds for purposes of placing a building on the Tollesboro Lions Club Fairgrounds. The building will be a one story metal sided frame structure that will serve as a First Aid/Lost and Found and multi-purpose structure during the fair and at other events conducted at the fairgrounds. The structure will be built by Kountry Korner Barns located on US 68, Robertson County, Kentucky.

On hand for the check presentation to represent Peoples Bank were Natalie Stitt (Branch Manager); Patrick Mason (Universal Banker/Loan Officer); Morgan Hackworth (Universal Banker) and Regan Pullin (Universal Banker). The Tollesboro Lions Club was represented by President Craig Stanfield and Treasurer/District Governor Elect Steve Pedersen.