June 7, Judge Kim Leet Razor Presiding:

Amanda Brooks, 43, theft by unlawful taking, pretrial conference June 19.

Jack E. Conway, 59, operating moving vehicle under the influence of alcohol first offense, operating moving vehicle under the influence of alcohol third offense, possess open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle, pretrial conference July 24.

Kurtis S. Huxtable, 29, no operator/moped license, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance first offense, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, no/expired registration plates, failure to appear.

Kayne Jones, 18, third-degree unlawful transaction with minor, pretrial conference July 12.

Erin Elizabeth Murray, 44, leaving scene of accident/failure to render aid or assistance, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security first offense, pretrial conference July 12.

Michael T. Nickerson, 28, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Michael T. Nickerson, 28, fourth-degree assault domestic violence no visible injury, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Kalil Hasaan Thomas, 22, speeding 26 miles per hour over/greater, failure to appear.

Megan June Williamson, 21, first-degree possession controlled substance first offense, rear license not illuminated, pretrial conference July 12.

William A. Brashears, 31, second-degree disorderly conduct, second-degree fleeing or evading police, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

David Brewer, 35, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., pretrial conference July 10.

Anthony Dye, 45, theft by unlawful taking, pretrial conference August 14.

Justin Evans, 26, failure to notify owner of damage to unattended vehicle, operating on suspended/revoked operators license, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security first offense, pretrial conference July 10.

Logan Earl Gordley, 36, reckless driving, operating moving vehicle under the influence of alcohol fourth or greater offense, operating moving vehicle under the influence of alcohol third offense, ignition interlock driver license violation, possess open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle, no/expired registration plates, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security first offense, prohibited sale/receipt of vehicle with removed/altered vin number, third-degree possession of controlled substance two counts, change of plea August 16.

Ashley J. Hendrickson, 37, theft by unlawful taking, pretrial conference August 14.

Calvin B. Hill, 39, possession of marijuana, possess open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, pretrial conference August 7.

Calvin B. Hill, 39, speeding 26 miles per hour over/greater, obstruction operate moving vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs first offense, pretrial conference July 24.

Ambria M. Kelly, 36, third-degree unlawful transaction with minor, pretrial conference June 21.

Brandon Keith Meadows, 30, operating moving vehicle under the influence of alcohol first offense, operating moving vehicle under the influence of alcohol second offense, pretrial conference July 17.

Aleandria Myrick, 26, second-degree disorderly conduct, pretrial conference July 12.

Brittany N. Powell, 30, first-degree possession of controlled substance first offense, pretrial conference July 10.

Brittany Nicole Powell, 30, operating on suspended/revoked operators license, failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance first offense, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security second or greater offense, pretrial conference July 10.

Pamela Marie Rutherford, 40, operating moving vehicle under the influence of substance third offense, driving on DUI suspended license first offense, failure to illuminate head lamps, pretrial conference July 5.

Rachel Shaub, 31, theft by unlawful taking, pretrial conference July 12.

Rachel Elizabeth Shaub, 31, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security first offense, pretrial conference July 12.

John Nelson Sledd, 44, menacing, pretrial conference July 10.

Elizabeth Dawn Sroufe, 46, obstructions/interference with an officer, attempt theft by unlawful taking, pretrial conference July 12.

Braxton Stump, 36, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., pretrial conference July 10.

Alexander R. Csonka, 35, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, pretrial conference June 14.

Kayla Evans, 36, flagrant non support, bound to grand jury.

Timothy Gentry, 34, unauthorized use of motor vehicle first offense, pretrial conference August 14.

Keith A. McEntire, 47, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, pretrial conference June 21.

Justin K. Scott, 41, leave accident/fail render aid/assistance/with death/serious physical injury, pretrial hearing June 12.

Justin K. Scott, 41, operating moving vehicle under the influence of alcohol second offense, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security first offense, pretrial conference June 12.