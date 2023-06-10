June 6, Judge Paul E. Craft Presiding:

Johnny W. Adams, 54, no/expired registration plates, failure to produce insurance card, failure to comply with helmet law, no operators license autocycle, operating on suspended/revoked operators license, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security second or greater offense, failure to appear.

Stanley Bess, 32, third-degree criminal trespassing, menacing, pretrial conference July 25.

Mike Collins, 65, buy/sell/transport protected wildlife mussels/fish/raw fur first offense, regulations necessary to implement KRS 150 purpose, pretrial conference July 11.

Samantha K. Gerike, 22, failure to or improper signal, operating moving vehicle under the influence of alcohol first offense, pretrial conference July 11.

Kenneth Craig Jr. Lambert, 38, trafficking in controlled substance first offense, operating moving vehicle under the influence substance first offense, failure to or improper signal, failure to produce insurance card, first-degree possession of controlled substance/opiate first offense, pretrial hearing June 13.

Kodi Sexton, 39, rear license not illuminated, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance first offense, operating on suspended/revoked operators license, operating moving vehicle under the influence of controlled substance third offense, pretrial conference September 12.

Teddy R. Tackett, 48, one headlight, no operators/moped license, failure to appear.

Dustin Wayne Toller, 24, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, operating on suspended/revoked operators license, failure to appear.

Austin H. Young, 23, first-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, leaving scene of accident/failure to render aid or assistance, pretrial hearing July 18.

Carri Adams, 33, third-degree unlawful transaction with minor, pretrial conference October 10.

Kimberly Dawn Bare, 41, operating moving vehicle under the influence of substance second offense, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Thomas D. Coldiron, 52, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security first offense, operating moving vehicle under the influence of alcohol of substance first offense, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, no operators/moped license, pretrial conference June 13.

Jeanette Hampton, 40, first-degree criminal mischief, failure to appear.

Thomas E. McKenzie, 55, operating moving vehicle under the influence of alcohol first offense, rear license not illuminated, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Victoria Pike, third-degree unlawful transaction with minor, pretrial conference October 10.

Clyde Wilburn, 42, third-degree unlawful transaction with minor, pretrial conference October 10.

Wendell Bonner, 52, second-degree burglary, pretrial hearing June 13.

Cody A. Howard, 27, fourth-degree assault dating violence minor injury, pretrial conference September 12.

Nathan Lykins, 26, second-degree escape identify facility, pretrial hearing June 13.

Charles Russell Vance, 45, speeding 18 miles per hour over limit, operating on suspended/revoked operators license, possession of marijuana, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, trafficking in controlled substance first offense, pretrial hearing June 13.

Josepth Edan Wheeler, 24, leaving scene of accident/failure to render aid or assistance, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, first-degree wanton endangerment, pretrial hearing June 13.