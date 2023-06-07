The OWL Club is proud to award 13 area youth with book scholarships from the Jim and Mildred Brell, Bertie Lang and Sharon Deadmond Scholarship Fund.

Emma Reeves from Mason County High School and Northern Kentucky University is the daughter of Richard and Hope Reeves. Emma will begin classes for her major in psychology in the fall. She is part of NKU’s Honors College in their Natural World Cohort and has received additional scholarships there. She plans to become a forensic psychologist.

Preslee Adkins from Mason County High School plans to attend Eastern Kentucky University in the fall to pursue her dreams of becoming a forensic pathologist.

Emily Greenwell, a graduate of Mason County High School, is the daughter of Joey and Melissa Greenwell. Emily has been a member of FCCLA, Volleyball, Concert Choir, SODA, SMILE Club and FBLA. She attended the Governor Scholar Program at Centre College last summer. Among the awards she has received are KHSAA All-State First Team Award; Region, State, National FCCLA STAR Events first place; Donate Life Hollywood Inspire Award; National FCCLA Knowledge Challenge second place; MCHS Volleyball Freshman Leadership Award, MCHS Volleyball Love of the Game Award, MCHS FCLA Community Service Award, MCHS FCCLA Loyalty Award and MCHS FCCLA Janie Award. Emily plans to attend Eastern Kentucky University where she will be majoring in communications.

Austin Moreland is also a graduate of Mason County High School. He is the son of Reynolds and Lisa Moreland. Austin was active in FCCLA, FFA, FBLA, SMILE Club and Varsity sports including soccer, football and track and field. He has also worked for both Double M Gutter and Ridgeview Builders. Austin plans to pursue a degree in business or engineering. He hopes to run track or play football as well.

Kortney Poe, daughter of Darren and Lisa Poe and graduate of Mason County High School plans to attend Eastern Kentucky University where she plans to major in speech communication sciences and disorders. Throughout high school she was heavily involved in FCCLA, SODA, SMILE Club and National Honor Society. She has also been a part-time employee at D and A Wholesale. After graduation she would like to become a Speech Language Pathologist and work in a school setting.

Mercedes Hedgecock is a graduate of St. Patrick’s High School where she was active in volleyball, softball and cheerleading. She was a member of FBLA and the National Honor Society. Mercedes participated in volunteer activities as well and won several honors, KHSAA Academic All-State, KHSAA Triple Threat Award and KHSAA All-Region Team Honorable Mention Varsity Volleyball. Mercedes plans to attend the University of Kentucky’s College of Engineering and majoring in Civil Engineering.

Sheyenne Fields is a 2022 graduate of Augusta High School. She plans to return to Maysville Community and Technical College where she will pursue an associate degree in business. Sheyenne plans to obtain a realtor license and pursue a career in real estate.

Ethan Jefferson of Mason County High School is the son of Matthew and Dr. Tara Jefferson. Ethan attended Mason County Career Magnet School obtaining certifications in welding and electricity. He is and electrician apprentice at Carmeuse, Skillz USA president, 4H Club, and is a junior Germantown Fairboard member.

Colin Jarrell from Bracken County High School is the son of Tony and Rena Jarrell. Colin served as Kentucky Future Business Leaders of America State President and Senior class president. He was also a member of the Drama club, 4-H club, Beta club, Germantown fair Junior Fair board, Tennis team, Student Representative on the Family Resource Youth Center Advisory Council and Bracken County Schools District Stakeholder Committee. Colin has been a lifelong member of Fairview Christian Church and youth group. He has worked in the law office of Diane L. Williams as a Legal/Office Assistant since August 2022, and conducted a work-based learning through BCHS with Bracken County Judge Executive Tina K Teegarden. He plans to attend either Northern KY University or University of Kentucky to pursue a degree in Business Management and eventually run for public office.

Kaylin Mitchell, a Lewis County High School graduate, is the daughter of the late Laddie Mitchell and Wendy Mitchell. She attended Maysville Community and Technical College and graduated with an associate degree in science in 2021. She now attends Morehead State University in the veterinary technology program. She worked with Dr. Stanfield and Dr. Coulter during her co-op training.

Jackson Truesdell from Mason County High School is the son of Wes and Amanda Truesdell. He was an active member of the varsity cross country team, track and field team and HOSA Future Healthcare Professionals. He plans to attend Transylvania University in the fall where he will major in biology.

Kirsten Vice is a graduate of Bath County High School. While there she was the captain of the varsity softball and basketball teams. She plans to attend Alice Lloyd College on a softball athletic scholarship and study biomedical sciences.

Jordan DeAtley is a graduate of Southwestern Indiana High School and the son of Jacob and Jill DeAtley. Jordan ranked third in his high school class. He will be attending Franklin College to continue his academic and baseball career beyond the high school level. He plans to pursue an economics degree and hopes to work for a Major League Baseball organization and hopes to obtain an internship with the Cincinnati Reds.

Scholarships will be presented to this year’s recipients at the June 6, meeting of the OWL Club at Caproni’s.