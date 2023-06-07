The John P. Parker House will conduct a Free Summer History Camp for all students in the regional area who have completed the third, fourth or fifth grades.

The Camp will run from June 5 through June 8. The Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday Camp will be from 9:30 a.m. until noon each day at the Parker House at 300 N. Front Street in Ripley, Ohio.

Students will learn about John P. Parker, Underground Railroad Conductor as well as other regional history. Niya Royal will be the Camp Director along with Peggy Mills Warner, Carol Stivers and other Parker Board members.

Students will engage in crafts, music and local walks and discovery sessions. The Parker Summer History Camp has been an annual event except for an interruption because of COVID.

“We are excited to be back to a four-day Camp. Some schools have received information about the camp. There is a limit of 15 students for camp attendance,” a representative from the John P. Parker House said.

To enroll, check the John Parker House Facebook Page or go to the John P. Parker History Camp and click on the code to sign up for the camp or call Peggy Mills Warner at 937-618-9104 or Carol Stivers at 937-392-1135.

Sign up or call as soon as possible with the name of the student and their grade level, address and a phone number. If no answer, leave information.