June 17, is Honeybee Day at the Farmers Market On The Roy Rogers Esplanade, located on Chillicothe Street in Portsmouth, Ohio.

From 9 a.m. to noon, Wayne Conley of Rocky Acres Family Farm will display his Observation Hive for the public.

In 2021, Portsmouth City Council voted to allow beekeeping within Portsmouth city limits. This ordinance has generated much local interest in apiaries or locations where beehives are kept.

If you would like to learn more about what it takes to be a successful beekeeper, this is your chance. Rocky Acres Family Farm’s Observation Hive provides a glass window into the hive where the bees can be safely seen working and constructing the honeycomb that makes up the structure of their hive.

Rocky Acres Family Farm is also exhibiting an educational poster showcasing the life cycle of honeybees and honey production. Wayne Conley will be on site to answer questions.

Do not miss this exciting opportunity to experience a honeybee hive in action while supporting regional agriculture and cottage industry. For more information, please contact Main Street Portsmouth In Bloom at 740-464-0203 or email [email protected].