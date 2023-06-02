On Saturday, June 17, the Russell Theatre will host a benefit for the Ion Center of Maysville with a performance by Disclaimer and Friends of the Beatles Sgt Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band.

The performance will include the entire album and four encores, interpretive dance by Linda Thomas’ Dance Academy, and special effects by techno wizard Jacob Berry.

A costume contest will also take place, as attendees can transform into one of the celebrities on the famous album cover.

Disclaimer consists of Tony Davis on guitar and vocals, Stephen Henderson on bass, Grant Felice on drums, and will be joined by Betsy Kalb on keyboards, percussionist Sophia Parker, vocalist Ethan Klee and Khadyn Kymball on guitar.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased Friday, June 2, from 6-8 p.m. at the Russell Theatre or right before the show. There are only 150 tickets available- contact Grant Felice at 606584-2671 if you are interested.

Please support the Ion Center, which is an invaluable facility in our community, and come out for a fun sing-along with the band.