Mason County Farm Bureau is pleased to announce their seven scholarship recipients for the 2023-2024 school year.

We recognize each of these students for their scholastic achievement, leadership ability and potential for further academic excellence.

Kortney Poe is the daughter of Darin and Amy Poe. She is a graduate of Mason County High School where she was active in FCCLA, National Honor Society, SMILE Club and Student Organ Donation Advocates. Kortney plans to attend Eastern Kentucky University and pursue a career as a speech pathologist.

Kennadi Morgan Kirk is the daughter of Brian and Ashley Kirk. She is a graduate of Mason County High School where she was a member of the Softball Team, Volleyball Team, National Honor Society, FBLA, BETA Club and STOP Coalition. Kennadi plans to further her education at MCTC and pursue a career in nursing.

Megan Polley is the daughter of Jeremy and Stephani Polley. She is a graduate of Mason County High School where she was active in FFA. Megan also participated in the Kentucky Farm Bureau Youth Contests, IFAL and helped the local organization with Farm Youth Day. Megan plans to attend MCTC and pursue a career in nursing.

Hadley Mellencamp is the daughter of Adam and Amber Mellencamp. She is a graduate of St. Patrick’s High School where she was Class President and a member of the CrossCountry Team, Cheerleading Team, National Honor Society, FBLA and Future Problem Solvers. Hadley plans to further her education at Northern Kentucky University and pursue a career in nursing.

Westin Messer is the son of Haley O’Hearn. He is a graduate of Mason County High School where he was active in Varsity Basketball, Football and Baseball, FCCLA, and FCA. Westin plans to attend Kentucky Christian University and pursue a career in education.

Sophia Parker is the daughter of Katie and the late Rick Parker. She is a graduate of St. Patrick’s High School where she was a member of the National Honor Society, Future Problem Solving Team, Band, Pep Band and Theater. Sophia plans to further her education at Western Kentucky University and pursue a career in film production.

Gared Rigg is the son of Trey and Kelle Rigg. He is a graduate of Mason County High School where he was active in FFA. Gared attended the Kentucky Farm Bureau IFAL program and was an Eagle Scout with Boy Scouts of America. Gared plans to attend Murray State University and pursue a career in occupational safety.

Mason County Farm Bureau congratulates these outstanding students. We are happy to make an investment in the future leaders of our community.