Fernleaf Homemakers hold May meeting Wednesday May 17, 11 a.m. at de Sha’s Restaurant in Maysville.

The meeting opened with the thought for the month “Motherhood is the biggest gamble in the world, it is the glorious life force, it’s huge and scary- it’s an act of infinite optimism.” Written by Gelda Radner and read by President Ann Porter, who also lead us in the pledge to the American Flag.

Betty Harris had the devotion entitled Pattern of Life, which was written by Betty. Nadine Barker then gave the prayer.

Janice B. Gifford made a motion to dispense with the reading of the minutes, Liz Pendleton seconded the motion and it carried.

Secretary Betty Steele called the roll with each of us answering with a favorite memory of our mothers. There were 15 members and one guest present.

Treasurer Marilyn Deatley gave her report.

There were no birthdays this month. Volunteer hours were turned in and Coins for Change was collected.

Committee reports were turned in for the year. Nadine Barker reminded us that is’s time to wear sunscreen. Jeanette Tolle reported on 4H camp being full and mentioned Fair Project Day. Betty Harris listed Culteral Arts State winners and Janice Gifford reminded us to beware of money and travel scams.

We then made final plans for our Tea for a Cause to be held 2 p.m. June 25, at the extension office with proceeds going to Cancer Fighters United.

Old business consisted of Scholarships being given at the reception on June 4, at 2 p.m. at the extension office. There were 17 applicants and 10 scholarships given. Those receiving scholarships must attend the reception in order to receive their scholarship.

We had a report on the state meeting by Ann Porter as Fernleaf Club won first place for community service project ‘Love Everyone’. Pearl Cracraft won second for community volunteer hours. Mason County Contributions for ovarian cancer research was third overall. Coins for Change was second. Fund raiser “Paint The Town Teal”was second . Project Candy Cane won Extension Award. Debbie Ruark reported on 275 quilt squares being donated.

Congratulations to Ann Porter who was made State Vice President for three years with her term ending 2026.

The club voted to have the June outing on regular meeting day June 14, traveling to Morehead, Ky to visit the exhibit at the Old Jail and then have lunch at the Cattlemens Restaurant.

We want to thank Marry Grosser for serving as hostess this month.

The door prize was donated by Geraldine Wynn and won by Mary Grosser.

The meeting adjourned at 1:30 p.m.