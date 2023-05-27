May 23, Judge Kim Leet Razor Presiding:

Blake Thomas Brooks, 17, second-degree fleeing or evading police, reckless driving, pretrial conference August 15.

Dakota M. Button, 26, speeding 26 miles per hour over/greater, careless driving, operating on suspended/revoked operators license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Joseph Lee II Eggleston, 34, second degree cruelty to animals ten counts, jury trial June 6.

Vanessa Impson, 42, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, unauthorized use of motor vehicle first offense, pretrial conference June 6.

Michael Mustard, 30, distribute of sexually explicit images no consent first offense two counts, harassing communication, pretrial conference June 13.

Robert A. Rieman, illegal take/pursue deer/wild turkey, pretrial conference June 20.

Damian Lee Thorp, 32, operating moving vehicle under the influence of alcohol first offense, first-degree criminal mischief, no/expired registration plates, leaving scene of accident/failure to render aid or assistance, pretrial conference June 27.

Jeffrey Tyler Vice, 36, speeding 15 miles per hour over limit, pretrial conference June 6.

Valerie M. Young, 42, first-degree conspiracy criminal mischief, conspiracy theft by unlawful taking, conspiracy possession of burglary tools, pretrial conference June 27.

Damon M. Baker, 38, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense, first-degree criminal trespass, pretrial conference June 6.

Randal E. Lewis, 58, second-degree operating moving vehicle under the influence of alcohol first offense, pretrial conference June 27.