In August 2010, a young soldier from Tollesboro died in Afghanistan and is still remembered with fondness and sadness this Memorial Day.

Memorial Day is one of two official holidays in the United States which recognizes the commitment of America’s military services and honors those who have lost their lives while defending their country.

While many people celebrate the day with barbeques, parties or just enjoying a relaxing vacation day, it’s often a solemn day of remembrance for those who have lost loved ones.

U.S. Army Spc. Christopher Shane Wright, a former Lewis County High School student, was killed in a firefight with enemy insurgents in Afghanistan 13 years ago.

He died at age 23, in Konar Province after insurgents attacked his unit with small-arms fire, he was hit by shrapnel and died during surgery.

Wright was an automatic-weapon gunner assigned to Company C, 1st Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment based at Hunter Army Field, Ga. He enlisted with the U.S. Army in 2005 before graduation and was deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan, according to reports from family members at the time.

Lt. Col. Mike Foster, 1st Ranger Battalion commander, said at the time that the loss of Wright was “felt across the entire battalion, and our thoughts and prayers are with his entire family.”

Wright’s father, James Cochran remembers his son as having the desire to join the military since he was just a little boy.

“He was just an all-around good kid, never had any trouble. He just die-hard wanted to go in the military, he never said why but that’s all he ever talked about. My father was in the military but I wasn’t so I don’t know what brought it on,” Cochran said.

Cochran said at 17 years old his son wanted him to take him to enlist, being under age Wright would have needed a parent’s consent.

“I wouldn’t do it and he didn’t speak to me for two or three weeks, finally he asked me why and I told him if I signed him up and he didn’t like it he would blame me, I told him when he turned 18 I’d drive him myself, the morning he turned 18 he ran down the steps and away we went,” he said.

Wright was his father’s only child and remembering the day 13 years ago when he received the news that his son was dead, Cochran still gets emotional speaking about it.

“Getting the news is probably the hardest thing ever,” he said.

Cochran said there is now a book out which features his son in the second half of it, about the night he died.

“It’s called ‘A Night in the Pech Valley’ by Grant McGarry, he was his squad commander. The first half is about Grant McGarry,” he said.

Growing up Wright had a love of horses and was an outstanding horseman, according to Cochran. Cochran said he thinks about what it would be like now if his son was still alive.

“I would probably be bankrupt (laughs), he wanted to open a bar in Lexington. He probably would have done it too, he had all his research done about what it would cost and how to get the license so he was planning on it. If he set his mind to something it was going to happen,” he said.

Cochran said the men in his son’s squad would say Wright could be the goofiest and funniest guy.

“When it came to business though they (Wright’s squad) said he was spot on and there was no joking around, they said if they were going to war Chris was the guy they wanted with them,” he said.

Others in the community remember getting the news of Wright’s death as well. An official at LCHS remembers the day the news came 13 years ago and how shocking it was at the time.

“I just remember him being a very nice and polite kid when he was here. We heard of other soldiers dying but that hit home for us because he was someone we personally knew who died in Afghanistan. I remember when they brought him home from the Lexington airport,” the official said.

According to the official, the community of Tollesboro joined Wright’s family in mourning and hung flags and banners along Kentucky 57, along the Lewis and Fleming County line.

“I know several of our Tollesboro Elementary School students lined the route of his (Wright’s) way home and there were also memorial banners at the school. Some of our administrators all over the district at the time, we also went to honor him and his trip on the way home,” the official said.

No other student of the official’s acquaintance in the positions he’s held in the education system, had died as a soldier before and he said it was an unexpected and shocking experience.

“It was a surprise, you just don’t expect that. You just don’t expect to hear such tragic news for a family and then it hits and it’s people you know and it’s just different,” he said.