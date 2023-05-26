The Maysville Rotary Club is pleased to award its 2023 scholarships to Kaylee Holland and Shelby Thompson.

Holland and Thompson graduated from Mason County High School this year.

Holland is the daughter of Jeremy and Sarah Applegate of Maysville and Thompson is the daughter of Jeff and Sherry Thompson of Maysville.

The Maysville Rotary Club awards scholarships each year to graduates of St. Patrick Schools or Mason County Schools who plan on attending Maysville Community and Technical College in the fall. The scholarships are for $1,200 per semester for two years.

Recipients must maintain a 2.5 GPA while attending MCTC in order to continue funding.

The scholarship program is just one of the many local and international programs supported by the 97-year-old Maysville Rotary Club.