The Tollesboro Lions Club met Monday, May 22, at the Tollesboro Lions Club Clubhouse on the grounds of the Tollesboro Lions Club Community Park for their regularly scheduled meeting.

Fifteen members were present plus one guest.

President Craig Stanfield opened the meeting requesting that Treasurer Steve Pedersen offer the blessing, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance led by Charles Kendall. President Stanfield then introduced guest Natalie Stitt representing the Peoples Bank of Ohio, asking her to lead the group to the wonderful meal provided by Skeeter and Sonia Shaw.

After the meal, Craig invited Natalie Stitt to introduce herself to the group and she made a check presentation for the club to use to purchase a building to set on the grounds as a first aid/lost and found/general purpose structure. The building is to be to be placed rather centrally on the grounds. The club had agreed to accept the building, to connect it to water, electric, and sewage, and to finish it out at one of the April meetings, and to permit placement of a sign on the structure for the Peoples Bank (of Ohio) acknowledging the donation. Natalie joined Stanfield for a photograph and then she retired from the meeting before the business portion of the meeting began.

The first item of business was the reading of the minutes from the last meeting by Secretary Phil Cropper. The minutes were approved as read.

Stanfield explained to the members present the process involved in the club’s granting of seven scholarships for graduating students of Mason and Lewis County High Schools for furthering their education. The Tollesboro Lions Club funded three $500 scholarships. One Lions Club member who preferred to remain anonymous provided the funds for three additional $500 scholarships. Brenda Tucker also provided $500 for an additional scholarship in memory of Larry Tucker, who served over 50 years in both the Tollesboro Lions Club and the Tollesboro Volunteer Fire Department and who was a teacher, guidance counselor and coach. This made for seven scholarships for 2023.

There was some confusion about the turn-in date of the scholarships. The newspaper article and minutes from the last meeting indicated that scholarship applications were due by 5 p.m., May 8. This date was also on the applications available for download from the Tollesboro Lions Club website.

At the May 8, meeting, there were only six scholarship applications turned in. Three students were chosen to receive the scholarships funded by the club. However at that time a member of the club who wished to remain anonymous stated that he would like to see all six applicants receive the scholarship and generously agreed to donate $1500 to do just that. This ensured that all six applicants would receive $500 to further their education. The very next day Stanfield was contacted by the Lewis County High School and he was informed that there were nine additional scholarship applications that were intended to be turned in that evening. These relied on last year’s due date and outdated copies of the scholarship application that indicated that they were due May 9. The six recipients having already been selected and announced, this left the club in a quandary. However Brenda Tucker reached out to Stanfield to see if it was too late for her to offer funds for an additional scholarship in Larry’s memory. Craig accepted her generous offer and it was then decided to accept the nine applications and to arrange for the Scholarship Committee to meet and choose one more recipient.

The next Lions Club meeting the club will provide dinner for the scholarship recipients and their families.

The 2023 Tollesboro Lions Club Scholarship recipients are Philip Bierly, Jaclyn Cropper (both of these students graduated from Mason County High School), Mikayla Kielman, Sarah Paige Weddington, Jaden Lewis, Jason Parker Evans and Mary Miller (these students graduating from Lewis County High School).

President Stanfield and Secretary Cropper offered to contact the recipients and invite them and their parents to attend the next meeting on June 12, 7 p.m. Secretary Cropper stated that of the scholarship applicants, several had 4.0 or greater grade point averages. It was also announced that those students having received Tollesboro Lions Club scholarships were announced at award day ceremonies and mentioned in graduation programs in both Mason and Lewis County High Schools.

Secretary Phil Cropper, in advance of the rapid approach of Memorial Day, read to the Club “Lincoln’s Letter To Mrs. Bixby”, a mother who had supposedly lost five sons in the Civil War. While the circumstances surrounding this letter (as well as the author) are somewhat controversial, the poignant message was on target and well received.

Next Treasurer Steve Pedersen presented the treasurer’s report.

Under old business Stanfield announced that the Tollesboro PTO Lunch Fund-Raiser on May 10, was a success, as was the Kenny Cooley Benefit Auction and Lunch Event of May 13. The upcoming Trade Days dates were announced. Treasurer Pedersen announced that the concrete beams being purchased for the expansion of the mud sling pit were being picked up and delivered to Brown County Construction for eventual delivery to the fairgrounds.

Under new business Stanfield announced and congratulated Steve Pedersen for being elected as District Governor, District 43-Y, Kentucky Lions Club. Steve was elected to this position at the state convention this past Saturday. Craig also announced that Steve had been selected to receive the International President’s Award for Outstanding Service this past weekend.

As Fair Chairman Lee Thomas was absent, no additional 2023 Fair activities were discussed. The 2023 Tollesboro Lions Club Fair is rapidly approaching, July 14, through July 22.

Elite Sponsor collection paperwork was supplied to the club members present at the meeting. It was stressed how important these sponsors are to the success of the fair and members were encouraged to do their best to meet with and support Elite Sponsors. Members were also instructed to turn in sponsors as quickly as possible to arrange for the Elite Sponsor banners to be created timely prior to the Fair.

Being no further business the meeting adjourned. The Tollesboro Lions Club would like everyone to remember those members and supporters of the Tollesboro Lions Club who have passed away recently during the upcoming Memorial Day Holiday: Members Larry Tucker, Darrell Dixon and Clinton Applegate and long-time supporters Johnny Wallingford, Billy Applegate and Philip Konopka. They will be missed.