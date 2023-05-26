This summer Logan Smith from Maysville will join outstanding middle school students from across the nation to take part in a unique academic and career-oriented development experience, Junior National Young Leaders Conference in Washington, DC.

The Junior National Young Leader’s Conference is one of the Envision by WorldStrides family of programs (www.envisionexperience.com) that enable students to explore their interests and experience learning beyond the classroom.

Logan was nominated to attend the conference by one of his Eighth grade teachers at Mason County Middle School, Miss Stephanie Binion. Not only did Logan hold a 4.0 GPA throughout his whole middle school career, he has also been a member of FFA and FBLA. He was nominated for the Daughters of the American Revolution Youth Citizenship Award and was student of the month in March 2023.

In his free time he also volunteers at the Maysville Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility. Logan is an avid Dirt Track Race Car Driver as well. You will find him most every weekend in the warmer months at a local dirt track racing his Sport Mod with his family cheering him on.

Logan intends to attend college and pursue a career as a general practice physician after high school.

For over 35 years, Envision by WorldStrides has empowered extraordinary students to become their best selves through programs that enable them to discover their passion, explore a career, and positively impact their world. In 2018, Envision became part of the WorldStrides family. The largest provider of educational travel and experiences in the United States, WorldStrides works with over 50,000 educators each year to help more than 550,000 students see the world—and themselves—in new ways.