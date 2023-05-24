The Outgoing Working Ladies Club met for it’s May meeting at Tumbleweed on Tuesday, May 2.

President Carla Padgett welcomed eight members and one guest, Donna Arthur to the meeting.

The blessing was offered by Susan Iery. Members then recited the Pledge of Allegiance to the American Flag.

The April minutes were read by Secretary Sharon Cooper. Motion to accept the minutes as read was made by Laura Jefferson and seconded by Sara Fryman. The minutes were approved as read.

Sara Fryman presented the treasurer’s report. Making motion to accept the report was Carol Anne Poe and seconded by Pat Lively. The report was approved as read.

Discussion was held concerning the formation of a scholarship committee. The committee will be comprised of Carla Padgett, Pat Lively, Sharon Cooper and Sara Fryman. Discussions concerning scholarship guidelines will be brought before the club during the August meeting.

Members in attendance collected $120 for the Children’s Advocacy Center.

The OWL Club is proud to announce the 2023 Jim and Mildred Brell, Bertie Lang and Sharon Deadmond Scholarship Fund recipients. This year there are 13 recipients. The winners are Emma Reeves, Preslee Adkins, Emily Greenwell, Austin Moreland, Kortney Poe, Mercedes Hedgecock, Shyenne Fields, Ethan Jefferson, Colin Jarrell, Kaylin Mitchell, Jackson Truesdell, Kirsten Vice and Jordan DeAtley.

The scholarships will be awarded during the next meeting at 6 p.m. June 6, 2023, at Caproni’s. Parents of the scholarship recipients are cordially invited to attend.

Motion to adjourn the meeting was made by Sharon Cooper. Seconded by Laura Jefferson. The meeting was then adjourned.