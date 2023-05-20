What was the biggest threat to America in the last seven years?

If you have swallowed the party line of the Democrats, it was the storming of the Capitol by dangerous Trump “insurrectionists” on Jan. 6, 2021.

For more than two years, Democrats and their parrots in the liberal media touted 1/6 as the worst thing that has happened to the United States since 9/11.

President Biden went even farther, repeatedly claiming that 1/6 was the “greatest threat” to American democracy since the Civil War.

But sorry. I don’t buy Biden’s BS for a nanosecond.

Jan. 6, 2021 was definitely not a good day for America.

There were violent skirmishes with police outside the Capitol and a lot of window breaking and trespassing inside. Some police were hurt and their attackers have been charged accordingly.

But the unarmed mob — mostly middle-aged men and women in their finest MAGA gear, a few dozen rightwing nutjobs and a sprinkling of undercover government informants – killed no one and was hardly an existential threat to America.

Jan. 6 was a big deal, but it will never happen again. It was a one-off, a one-day national embarrassment that played out in front of the whole world. It’s over. Done.

But what is not over and done is actually the greatest threat to America since 2015 – the weaponization of the FBI and the CIA by Democrats to help the 2016 presidential campaign of Hillary Clinton and hurt Donald Trump.

The details of that weaponization were reported this week in the long-awaited Durham Report.

In its 305 pages, special counsel John Durham confirms what we have known all along – that the FBI’s upper management was a corrupt gang of Obama/Hillary partisans who abused their powers to harm Trump politically.

They broke the law, lied to federal judges, hid information and did whatever it took to ensure that the FBI helped Hillary and hurt Trump before and after he was elected president.

The FBI bosses hated President Trump so much that they were willing to continue pushing an investigation into his supposed collusion with Russia for four years.

They kept the Russian collusion hoax alive – with the enthusiastic help of the dishonest or dumb Trump-deranged liberal media – even though they knew that the “Steele Dossier” was a pack of lies made up by the Clinton campaign.

Hillary knew what the FBI was doing, of course, but so did President Obama.

What the FBI did on the inside of government was far more harmful to the country than anything the “insurrectionist” Republicans did from the outside on 1/6.

Not only that, to this day the FBI is still a threat to the country because of its obvious partisanship.

It’s hiding information, ignoring or slow-walking its investigations of Hunter Biden’s laptop – which it’s had since 2019 – and the Joe Biden Family pay-for-play racket.

It’s also doing other un-American stuff for purely political reasons – infiltrating conservative Catholic churches that hold Latin Masses and treating some conservative parents as terrorists after they demanded information about what public schools were teaching their kids.

The Durham Report is four years too late to do the country any good. You can bet no one will be held accountable and the major media have already moved on to other more important topics like pronoun abuse and transgenderism.

The report was immediately dismissed by the liberal media as another “nothing burger” that proved the FBI did nothing wrong and nothing bad really happened.

Yeah, MSNBC, CNN and the New York Times, nothing wrong has happened inside our government.

Except that thanks in large part to your dishonest journalism, the FBI, the CIA, Barrack Obama, Hillary Clinton and their Democratic pals were able to get away with undermining the foundations of the country.