May 17, Judge Kim Leet Razor Presiding:

James Bare, 65, local city ordinance, bench trial June 26.

Katlyn Conie, 24, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, first-degree wanton endangerment, failure to produce insurance card, third-degree unlawful transaction with minor, pretrial conference June 19.

Skyler Roy Higginbotham, 21, no/expired registration plates, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security first offense, failure to appear DOT.

Jacob A. Bentley, 41, failure to wear seat belts, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security first offense, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, pretrial conference June 19.

Elizabeth Brumley, 26, first-degree possession controlled substance first offense, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, pretrial conference May 22.

Tamalia Dudley, 63, leaving scene of accident/failure to render aid or assistance, operating moving vehicle under the influence of substance first offense, pretrial conference June 19.

Cynthia Ebling, 63, first-degree promoting contraband two counts, pretrial conference June 14.

Amber Graves, 40, operating moving vehicle under the influence of alcohol first offense, operating moving vehicle under the influence of alcohol second offense, pretrial conference July 12.

Brie Lang, 32, speeding 19 miles per hour over limit, operating moving vehicle under the influence of alcohol second offense, change of plea June 21.

Brian Leimberger, 32, local city ordinance, pretrial conference June 19.

Timothy David Logan, 51, operating moving vehicle under the influence of alcohol second offense, pretrial conference June 5.

Christopher Myrick, 32, third-degree terroristic threatening, harassing communications, pretrial conference June 7.

Jose G. Ordonez, 21, traffic in marijuana first offense, pretrial conference June 19.

Kayla J. Ruf, 30, theft by unlawful taking, change of plea June 14.

Pamela Marie Rutherford, 40, operating moving vehicle under the influence of substance, driving on DUI suspended license first offense, failure to illuminate head lamps, pretrial conference June 7.

Ashley N. Smith, 33, third-degree burglary, third-degree possession controlled substance, theft by unlawful taking, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, pretrial conference July 24.

Daniel Chase Truesdell, 25, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense, harassment on injury, pretrial conference June 26.

Michael A. Vonderbrink, 46, conspiracy theft by unlawful taking parts from vehicle, pretrial conference June 19.

Justin Wheeler, 27, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., pretrial conference June 19.

Alexander R. Csonka, 35, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, pretrial conference May 22.

William Hanna, 37, first-degree wanton endangerment, murder, pretrial hearing May 22.

Brittany N. Powell, 30, first-degree possession of controlled substance first offense, pretrial conference June 7.

Jay Derek Thompson, 33, convicted felon in a possession of a handgun, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance first offense, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, bound to grand jury.

Jay Derek Thompson, 33, failure to wear seat belts, operating on suspended/revoked operators license, pretrial conference June 14.

Joshua Woods, 27, second-degree strangulation, pretrial conference May 22.

Joshua Woods, 27, second-degree disorderly conduct, pretrial conference May 22.

Shy Bowling, 20, second-degree fleeing or evading police, pretrial conference May 22.

Brittany Nicole Powell, 30, operating on suspended/revoked operators license, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance first offense, failure of owner to maintain required insurance second or greater offense, pretrial conference June 7.