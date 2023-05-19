It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University congratulates the following students on being named to the Winter 2023 President’s List.

The winter terms run from January to May.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired eight-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

Tyler Leslie of West Union.

Dakota Jarvis of West Union.