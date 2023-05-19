Berea College would like to congratulate all students who received a Bachelor’s degree conferred on May 15, 2023.

Lawson McDaniel of Hillsboro.

Abry Reeder of Vanceburg.

Jordan Syroney of Peebles.

Dakota Bothman of Maysville.

Berea, the first interracial and coeducational college in the South, focuses on learning, labor, and service. Supported by Berea’s No-Tuition Promise, Berea College admits only academically promising students with limited economic resources, primarily from Appalachia. All students must work 10 hours or more weekly, earning money for books, room and board.