May 16, Judge Paul E. Craft Presiding:

George Bridges, operating moving vehicle on suspended/revoked operators license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Mary J. Cogan, 57, third-degree criminal trespassing, pretrial conference June 13.

Hunter Ray Cooper, 20, operating moving vehicle under the influence of substance first offense, pretrial conference August 8.

Brenda L. Frazie, 40, fourth-degree assault dating violence, plea not guilty July 18.

Jennifer Grissom, 43, speeding 13 miles per hour over limit, operating moving vehicle under the influence of alcohol first offense, careless driving, pretrial conference July 11.

Caleb S. Hackworth, 18, third-degree criminal trespassing two counts, plea not guilty June 20.

Bryson Jenkins, 19, operating moving vehicle under the influence of substance first offense, permit unlicensed operator to operate motor vehicle, pretrial conference July 18.

Jamie Ray Johnson, 19, all terrain vehicles violations, operating moving vehicle under the influence of alcohol, pretrial conference June 6.

Chaz Michael Kairn, 26, operating on suspended/revoked operators license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Cody Lyons, 31, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, failure to appear.

Thomas E. McKenzie, 55, operating moving vehicle under the influence of alcohol first offense, rear license not illuminated, pretrial conference June 6.

Mitchell D. Polly, 50, reckless driving, bench trial June 13.

Lynzee Nicole Porter, 21, speeding five miles per hour over limit, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, failure to appear.

Lenard Rice, 36, fourth-degree assault dating violence, plea not guilty July 18.

Stephanie R. Richmond, 48, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, pretrial conference June 20.

Joseph E. Rowe, 56, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, plea not guilty June 13.

Jordan S. Steele, 19, no operators/moped license, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security first offense, failure to produce insurance card, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Stephanie L. Streine, 31, first-degree criminal trespass, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Christopher A. Webb, 35, first-degree criminal trespass, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Christa Lasha Wilburn, 19, theft by unlawful taking, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Lola Chen, 45, endangering the welfare of a minor, pretrial conference July 11.

Katlyn Hayslip, 29, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, failure to appear.

Robbie Jones, 51, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, failure to appear.

Joshua Fielding Littleton, 38, flagrant non support, pretrial hearing October 10.

James Herbert IV Riffe, 18, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security first offense, failure to produce insurance card, operating moving vehicle under the influence of alcohol, pretrial conference, August 8.

George Dale Rowe, 59, public intoxication controlled substance, pretrial conference June 13, failure to appear.

Amber Lee Schwallie, public intoxication controlled substance, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, pretrial conference June 20.

Anthony E. Scott, 26, improper registration plate, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, license to be in possession, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, failure to appear.

Zachary Dean Witten, 32, operating moving vehicle under the influence of alcohol first offense, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance first offense, pretrial conference June 13.

Darrell Zornes, 61, leaving scene of accident/failure to render aid or assistance, failure to produce insurance card, operating moving vehicle under the influence of alcohol second offense, pretrial conference June 27.

Trey Allen Flinders, 23, no operators/moped license, failure to produce insurance card, operating moving vehicle under the influence of substance first offense, possession of marijuana, first-degree possession controlled substance first offense, pretrial hearing May 23.

Jamie Thomas, 36, obstruction receiving stolen property, pretrial hearing May 23.