Come join the fun and learn how to make your first baby quilt. You do not need any existing sewing skills.

The public is always invited to join in the day, quilting and having a great time doing it. Donations of fabric and supplies are always welcome.

Fleming County Extension Homemaker’s projects bring so much comfort to those in need and this time this project benefits the young children in Shriners Hospitals for Children Medical Center — Lexington.

Our next quilting day will be on Tuesday, May 30, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fleming County Cooperative Extension Office.

Sewing machines will be available or bring your own machine. No sewing talent is necessary to volunteer on this project, you can tack the layers together as the quilts are completed, sandwiching fabric/batting layers, etc.

This activity is part of the nationwide project called Project Linus. Homemaker members put time and funds into this project in hopes to help ease the pain of these young children. This is one way the Fleming County Extension Homemakers give back to their community and accumulate their many Community Services Project Hours throughout the year. Homemakers piece together quilts throughout the year. It is a rewarding and fun service opportunity, letting the Homemakers use their many talents to help those who might be suffering.

For more information, please call the Fleming County Extension Office at 606-845-4641. Questions? Contact Katie Fryman, Fleming County Extension Agent for Family and Consumer Sciences at [email protected] or visit these two (2) Facebook pages: https://www.facebook.com/people/Fleming-County-Extension-Family-Consumer-Sciences and https://www.facebook.com/FlemingCoExtHomemakers/ or visit Katie’s website at https://fleming.ca.uky.edu/fcs.