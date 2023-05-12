The Mason County Men’s Club met Wednesday, May 10, at 9 a.m. at the French Quarter Inn in Maysville for their regularly scheduled monthly meeting.

There were 31 people in attendance including both guests and members.

The meeting was opened by President Ron Bailey, who asked Father Bob Hudson to give prayer and Mike Stitt to lead the group in the Pledge of Allegiance.

Father Bob asked the group to keep the Konopka family in their thoughts and prayers (Richard Konopka, the club’s treasurer, is the father of Philip Konopka, Lewis County Extension Agent killed in a vehicular accident last week). Other members suffering from medical issues were mentioned so as to keep them and their families in our prayers as well.

Secretary Harry Mann provided the group with the financial report and the minutes from the last meeting, which was read and approved. A motion was made to make a donation to a charity of the Konopka family in memory of Philip Konopka, which was promptly seconded and approved. The group then broke for a wonderful breakfast.

Following breakfast, Vice President Craig Stanfield introduced the guest speaker, Rebecca Palmer, the director of CASA to the group, and she made a brief presentation.

Rebecca spoke about her previous employment, having been employed for 20 years in the Department of Corrections and Probation, during which time she also volunteered with children through the Shop with a Cop Christmas program and other programs, as well as working as a substitute teacher. She heard about the retirement of Shanda Hamilton as CASA Director and applied for the position which she currently holds.

The group CASA uses volunteers to give voice to children in order to improve their lives, especially those who are at risk due to substance abuse, domestic violence, poverty or other adverse living conditions. CASA trains volunteers who are appointed by judges to act as a go-between permitting children to speak and to become the spokesperson for that child.Part of the job is providing objective testimony in court proceedings, gathering information, making recommendations, so as to provide safe conditions in the best interest of children and ultimately to provide for a safe, nurturing and permanent home.

They operate under the main umbrella of National CASA which provides training, standards and quality assessment; the Kentucky CASA which reports to National CASA and observes quality assessments. The local CASA is one of 22 CASA organizations within the state, with the local CASA representing five counties: Mason, Bracken, Fleming, Robertson and Nicholas Counties. After her presentation, one member who had previously served as a CASA volunteer commended the activities and stated that there was a need within the area for the organization. A motion was then made to donate $100 to CASA for their continuing efforts, said motion seconded and passed unanimously. President Bailey then presented Rebecca with a Mason County Men’s Club Coffee Mug in appreciation of her appearance, after which the group adjourned.