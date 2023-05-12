May 8, Judge Kim Leet Razor Presiding:

Carlton L. Brock, 43, failure to wear seat belts, no operators/moped license, failure to produce insurance card, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Tammy Buerkley, 52, theft by deception include cold checks two counts, pretrial conference June 5.

Bryan S. Campbell, 31, operating on suspended/revoked operators license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Kathryn Gray, 56, theft by unlawful taking shoplifting, pretrial conference June 14.

Timmy Gray, 57, theft by unlawful taking shoplifting, pretrial conference June 14.

Roger Humphries, 74, reckless driving, pretrial conference June 14.

Ariel Jent, 22, permit unlicensed operator to operate motor vehicle, failure to appear, summons June 12.

Judith Rinehart, 37, theft by unlawful taking shoplifting, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Darrell O. Smith, 21, second-degree fleeing or evading police, theft by unlawful taking two counts, second-degree disorderly conduct, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Darrell O. Smith, 21, receiving stolen property, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Dana R. Thomas, 43, theft by unlawful taking shoplifting, pretrial conference June 14.

Preston Barrett, 20, traffic in marijuana first offense, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, pretrial conference June 26.

Corey Colemire, 27, local city ordinance, pretrial conference June 19.

Kay Colemire, 26, local city ordinance, third-degree criminal mischief, pretrial conference June 19.

Pamela Marie Rutherford, 40, operating moving vehicle under the influence of substance third offense, driving on DUI suspended license first offense, failure to illuminate head lamps, pretrial conference May 10.

Bradley E. Thomas, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, pretrial conference June 21.

Christopher Young, 38, leaving scene of accident/failure to render aid or assistance, operating moving vehicle under the influence of substance first offense, failure to provide insurance card, license to be in possession, pretrial conference July 5.

Shy Bowling, 20, second-degree fleeing or evading police, pretrial conference May 17.

Timothy Gentry, 34, unauthorized use of motor vehicle first offense, pretrial conference June 7.

Shannon Lightner, 41, fourth-degree assault minor injury, public intoxication controlled substance, first-degree possession controlled substance first offense two counts, second-degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, pretrial conference May 10.

Joey E. Mitchell, 36, driving on DUI suspended license first offense, operating moving vehicle under the influence of substance first offense, reckless driving, receiving stolen property, pretrial hearing May 15.

Joey E. Mitchell, 36, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense, pretrial conference May 15.

Wendell Morris, 34, third-degree possession of controlled substance, pretrial conference June 12.

Brittany N. Powell, first-degree possession of controlled substance first offense, pretrial conference May 15.