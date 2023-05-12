May 8, Judge Jay Delaney Presiding:

Melvin Kirby Beagle, 41, flagrant non support, first-degree persistent felony offender three counts, pretrial conference June 12.

Melvin Kirby Beagle, 41, first-degree bail jumping, pretrial conference June 12.

Chelsea Marie Johnson, 31, theft of identity of another without consent, first-degree possession of controlled substance third or greater offense, drug paraphernalia buy/possess two counts, sentencing June 12.

David Allen Johnson, 47, receiving stolen property, failure to wear seat belts six counts, failure to produce insurance card, second-degree persistent felony offender two counts, pretrial conference June 12.

Johnny Wilton McLaughlin, 35, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., first-degree possession of controlled substance second offense, drug paraphernalia buy/possess two counts, sentencing June 12.

Johnny Wilton McLaughlin, 35, first-degree wanton endangerment, third-degree terroristic threatening, menacing four counts, first-degree persistent felony offender, sentencing June 12.

Johnny Wilton McLaughlin, 35, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, sentencing June 12.

David Allen Price, 55, first-degree possession of controlled substance third or greater offense, drug paraphernalia buy/possess two counts, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance second or greater offense, possession of marijuana, third-degree possession of controlled substance, first-degree persistent felony offender three counts, first-degree bail jumping, pretrial conference June 12.

Alexander Scott Vice, 26, second-degree assault, retaliating against participant in legal process, first-degree persistent felony offender three counts, pretrial conference June 12.

Robert Woods, 63, first-degree possession of controlled substance first offense, drug paraphernalia buy/possess two counts, pretrial conference July 10.