On May 4-5, RULH FFA chapter attended the 95th Ohio FFA State Convention.

Over these few days the chapter went on tours, listened to sessions, and explored the expo center.

On Thursday, May 4, students sat in on the first session and listened to the speaker Lasada Pippen, afterwards the students were able to tour ST Genetics. ST Genetics is a Dairy Farm that specializes in Dairy Cattle Genetics. Going through the tour, students saw dairy cattle and robotic milking machines and got to visit with calves.

After the tour the chapter stopped by Ohio State University Stadium to view the field, then went on an evening activity to TopGolf.

On the second day of the convention, May 5, Students attended the fourth and fifth sessions. During the fourth session students were able to listen to Ryan Williamson, the Western Region FFA National Vice President. After this session students got to tour the Anthony Thomas Chocolate Factory seeing how chocolate is made and packaged.

After the tour, students attend the fifth and final session of this year’s convention. During the session, students listened to Ohio State FFA President Aubrey Schwartz’s retiring address and saw the announcement of the 2023-2024 State Officer Team.

During the session two students from RULH HS FFA were presented with their State FFA Degrees. These two students were senior Bailey Joy Davis and junior, Makenna Scott. This is one of the highest degrees you can earn as an FFA member so congratulations to them.

As the chapter finally arrived back in Ripley they were met by Ripley Fire Department, Lifesquad and police for an escort to the school through town. This was a great way to end a wonderful 2023 State Convention.

Article written and submitted by Gracie Blackburn