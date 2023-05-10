LEXINGTON — More than 500 University of Kentucky undergraduates met for the 17th annual Showcase of Undergraduate Scholars. The showcase empowers undergraduates to share their research discoveries, ideas and creative works with the campus community and the public.

This year’s Showcase of Undergraduate Scholars was Wednesday, April 26, in the Gatton Student Center Grand Ballroom. It featured 500 students and 330 presentations representing 66 disciplines and 18 colleges.

Among the participants was UK College of Arts and Sciences student Shelby Harris of Vanceburg. Harris gave a presentation titled “Impacts of Mindfulness and Positive Feedback on Effective and Physiological Stress Recovery.”

Each spring, the Showcase of Undergraduate Scholars brings together undergraduates from all disciplines, their faculty mentors and members of the community. At UK, undergraduate research is central to creating a well-rounded student experience. Research and applied professional experiences further achievements and outcomes for both students and faculty and strengthen the university as a whole.

The showcase gives students the opportunity to present their work through oral sessions, posters, exhibits or performances and learn from each other about a broad range of research topics.