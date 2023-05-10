Russell Theatre is hosting Belle’s Tea Party on Saturday, May 13 at 12:30 p.m.

The tea party will be held in the First Christian Church Fellowship Hall entered through the brick alleyway next to the church on Third Street.

Each guest will be served a “tea party” lunch complete with tea (or lemonade) in porcelain tea cups. Decorated cookies and mini cupcakes complete the meal.

The tea party will be followed by a 2 p.m. showing of the animated movie version of Beauty and the Beast. Ticket pricing for the tea party and movie is $25.

Mrs. Potts will be serving you tea and Belle will be attending the party. Belle would love to have her picture taken with each attendee.

If you wish to see the movie only, tickets are priced at $5 and may be purchased at the Russell Theatre before the matinee showing at 2 p.m.

Come dressed in a fitting costume for the theme or just as you wish.

The Russell Theatre will be raffling off Mrs. Pott’s tea set at the event. The set includes a happy Mrs. Potts version of a teapot and four small tea cups resembling “Chip”, Mrs. Pott’s son.

Please call 606-584-1775 to reserve your seat at the table.