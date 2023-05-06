The Outgoing Working Ladies Club met Tuesday, April 4, at Bob Evans.

President Carla Padgett welcomed five members to the meeting. The blessing was offered, and members recited the Pledge of Allegiance to the American Flag.

The minutes of the February meeting were read. Motion was made by Laura Jefferson to accept the minutes as read. The motion was seconded by Susan Iery. Motion carried.

The treasurer’s report was presented by Sara Fryman. Motion was made by Pat Lively to accept the report as read. Seconded by Susan Iery. Motion carried.

President Padgett presented a candidate for consideration to receive an OWL Scholarship. Motion was made by Sara Fryman and seconded by Susan Iery to approve the candidate. Motion carried.

A collection was taken for the Bucks for Luck in memory of Jim and Mildred Brell.

President Padgett reported that the Pig Out will be held September 22-23, 2023.

Discussion was held relative to amending the OWL Scholarship guidelines. President Padgett asked members to be thinking about changes that need to be implemented. Discussion will be held at the May meeting.

The May meeting will be held Tuesday, May 2, at Tumbleweed.

Motion was made by Laura Jefferson to adjourn the meeting. Seconded by Sara Fryman. The meeting was then adjourned.