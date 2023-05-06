April 26, Judge Charles W. Kuster Jr. Presiding:
Meshelle Nicole Sweeney, 48, failure to wear seat belts, no operators/moped license, failure to maintain insurance, pretrial conference May 24.
Meshelle Nicole Sweeney, 48, first-degree possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, bound to a grand jury.
Christopher Todd Taulbee, 26, operating on a suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to notify address change DOT, failure to appear, pretrial conference May 31.
Billy J. West, failure to wear seat belts, operating on suspended/revoked operator’s license, pretrial conference May 31.