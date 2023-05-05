Limestone Society Children of the American Revolution members and seniors took an active role in the recent National Convention held on April 20-23, 2023, in Arlington, Virginia at the Renaissance Arlington Capital View Hotel.

Kentucky members attending were Taylor Watts and Leah Emberton. They were accompanied by adult leaders Dena Green, Teresa Huber and Cindy Emberton.

Dena Green, Dover, is currently serving a two-year term as the senior state president for the Kentucky Society, and in this role she participated in two senior national board meetings.

Taylor Watts, Maysville, a junior at St. Patrick High School, served as the state president for the past year and gave the state report and campaigned for national office. Her state project with the Pioneer Museum at Blue Licks raised over $11,000. Leah Emberton served as the co-associate editor of the C.A.R. Magazine in 2022-23. Taylor and Leah also had two board meetings during the weekend.

The convention celebrated the success of the past year under the leadership of National President Cagle Keough, Louisiana, whose project raised funds for Our Military Kids, Inc. The delegates and seniors participated in a memorial service at the Iwo Jima monument, saw the opening of a new exhibit at the C.A.R. Museum, attended a memorial service at DAR’s Constitution Hall, participated in business sessions that included officer and chairmen reports along with voting in the election for the next national officers.

The convention wrapped up with a formal banquet, dance, and national board installation at Mount Vernon.

Leah Emberton, a junior at Monroe County High School, was installed as the 2023-2024 Kentucky State President.

Limestone Society received first place for their Government Studies Committee program and third place for their Veterans Committee program. They also achieved the highest level of the National Merit Award which is the gold level. Only 19 societies from throughout the country achieved the highest level.

Limestone Society welcomes prospective members to participate in their activities. For more information on C.A.R. membership, contact Dena Green by calling 606-882-2011 or email at [email protected] Belle Cord is now serving as the senior society president for the local C.A.R.