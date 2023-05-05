The Tollesboro Lions Club has elected the 2023-2024 officers.

Officers serve from June 1, to May 31.

The Club opted to re-elect those officers currently in office, with a few changes due to recent passing of members Clinton Applegate, Larry Tucker, and Darrell Dixon.

The new slate of officers is as follows: President: Craig A. Stanfield; First Vice President: Lee Thomas; Second Vice President: Jim Meadows; Third Vice President: Trevor Applegate; Secretary: Phillip Cropper; Treasurer: Steve Pedersen; Membership Chairperson: Travis Applegate; LCIF Coordinator: Steve Pedersen; Service Chairperson: Steven Pedersen; Marketing Communications Chairperson: Craig A. Stanfield; Two Year Directors: Paul Hampton and Mike Setters; One Year Directors: Denny Hornback and Daymond Thomas; Tail Twister: Charlie Kendall; Lion Tamer: David Hampton; Immediate Past President: Craig Stanfield; Club Administrator: John Redmond.