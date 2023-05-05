The Tollesboro Lions Club will be sponsoring a benefit for Kenny Cooley, a former member who is suffering from stage four stomach cancer.

The event will take place Saturday, May 13, at noon at the Tollesboro Lions Club Fairgrounds, and will consist of a lunch followed by a benefit auction at 1 p.m. The auction will be conducted by club President Craig Stanfield.

Donations may be dropped off at Rip’s Farm Center in Tollesboro. For questions or additional information, contact Carol Cunningham (606) 202-1883, Tara (606) 202-1979, Cass (606) 202-1338, or Lisa (606) 584-1687.