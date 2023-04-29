April 25, Judge Paul E. Craft Presiding:

Jerrica K. Bloomfield, 33, failure to wear seat belts, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance first offense, license to be in possession, failure to notify address change to department of transportation, pretrial conference Jun 13.

Florence Gail Carroll, 48, operating on suspended/revoked operators license, pretrial conference May 2.

Kippie Clark, 38, speeding 19 miles per hour over limit, possession of marijuana, controlled substance prescription not in original container first offense, third-degree possession controlled substance, pretrial conference May 9.

Dillon Lee Manson, 24, fourth-degree assault domestic violence no visible injury, resisting arrest, pretrial conference June 13.

Nicholas Paul Mouille, 33, excessive windshield/window tinting, rubber on vehicle tire less than one inch thick, failure to wear seat belts, rear license not illuminated, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Dustin Wayne Toller, 24, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, operating on suspended/revoked operators license, failure to appear.

Brandi R. Aldridge, 35, inadequate silencer, first-degree trafficking in controlled substances first offense, bound to grand jury.

Jacob A. Bentley, 41, speeding 26 miles per hour over/greater, reckless driving, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security first offense, operating moving vehicle under the influence second offense, possess open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle, failure to wear seat belts, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Deborah Bloomfield, 40, third-degree criminal trespassing, pretrial conference June 6.

Michael T. Bowman, 46, operating moving vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance second offense, first-degree assault, controlled substance prescription not in original container first offense, pretrial hearing June 6.

Lola Chen, 45, endangering the welfare of a minor, pretrial conference May 16.

Trey A. Flinders, 23, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, pretrial conference June 6.

Kristina Lockett, 31, first-degree possession controlled substance first offense, pretrial hearing May 2.

Kristina Lee Lockett, 31, first-degree possession controlled substance third or greater offense, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, pretrial hearing May 2.

Victoria Pike, third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, pretrial conference June 6.

Darrin Scott Prather, 51, receiving stolen property, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Chance C. Thompson, 39, non support, pretrial conference October 17.

Jeremy Dean Wilson, 36, operating moving vehicle under the influence of alcohol first offense, pretrial conference May 2.

Jessica A. Zornes, 41, second-degree burglary, bound to grand jury.

Thomas D. Coldiron, 52, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security first offense, operating moving vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance first offense, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, no operators/moped license, pretrial conference June 6.

Frank E. McDermott, 46, speeding 21 miles per hour over limit, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security first offense, 0perating on suspended/revoked operators license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Hanna P. Mosley, second-degree fleeing or evading police, second-degree escape identify facility, third-degree criminal mischief, resisting arrest, pretrial hearing May 2.