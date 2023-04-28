STOBER Drives has named Hadley Mellenkamp and Colby Hurst winners of the 2023 Ashley Hurst and Ray Williams Memorial Scholarship.

Hadley Mellenkamp, of Maysville, is the daughter of Adam & Amber Mellenkamp. Mellenkamp attends St. Patrick School where she is a member of the cross country team, cheerleading team, National Honor Society, Future Problem Solvers, SMILE club, and Future Business Leaders of America.

Mellenkamp is also active in the Limestone Cycling League and youth group, is a tutoring helper and mini cheer assistant coach, and is her class president. She also serves the community through several volunteer positions.

Not only is Mellenkamp’s dedication and perseverance evident through her involvement in her school and community, but she has also demonstrated her poise and confidence through her successful completion of the Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs.

After high school, Mellenkamp plans to attend Northern Kentucky University to study Nursing.

Colby Hurst is the son of Ricky & Gwen Hurst of Flemingsburg and attends Fleming County High School. Hurst works as a co-op teller and bookkeeper at a local bank, works for a landscaping business, participates in his church outreach program, and has volunteered for Habitat for Humanity.

As a high schooler with so much on his plate, Hurst’s work ethic, responsibility, and commitment demonstrate exceptional dedication and perseverance.

After graduation, Hurst plans to attend Maysville Community & Technical College to study Business and Finance.

The Ray Williams and Ashely Hurst Memorial Scholarship was established in remembrance of two employees who passed away during their employment at STOBER and has awarded two $500 scholarships each year since 2016.

The scholarship is first open to family members of full-time STOBER employees. If there are no qualified applicants from STOBER families, the scholarship opens to all graduating seniors of local high schools including Bracken, Mason, Fleming, Lewis, Robertson, Adams, and Brown counties.

Applicants must be pursuing college or trade school after graduation and must have at least a 3.0 GPA and complete an essay as part of the application.

Mellenkamp and Hurst were honored with a reception at STOBER on April 25.