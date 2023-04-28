April 24, Judge Kim Leet Razor Presiding:

Kelly Ash, 50, controlled substance prescription not in original container first offense, pretrial conference May 22.

Brian Leimberger, 32, local city ordinance, pretrial conference May 17.

Larry Dean Wells, 52, menacing, pretrial conference May 22.

Larry Dean Wells, 52, second-degree disorderly conduct, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense, menacing, pretrial conference May 22.

Sierra Yvonne Crouch, 33, theft by unlawful taking, change of plea.

Cynthia Ebling, 63, first-degree promoting contraband two counts, pretrial conference May 17.

Gabrielle Hopson, 33, theft by unlawful taking, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Gabrielle L. Hopson, 24, theft by unlawful taking, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Stacy R. Martin, 46, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security first offense, pretrial conference April 26.

Stacy R. Martin, 46, public intoxication controlled substance, pretrial conference April 26.

Stacy R. Martin, 46, second-degree promoting contraband, pretrial conference April 26.

Elisabeth Nicole Mynhier, operating moving vehicle under the influence of alcohol first offense, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security first offense, change of plea.

Cheryl Riley, 53, fourth-degree assault child abuse, pretrial conference May 3.

Dalton Samuel Brooks, 30, operating on suspended/revoked operators license, convicted felon in possession of a firearm two counts, pretrial hearing bound to grand jury.

Brandon Collins, 36, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense, resisting arrest, possession marijuana, pretrial conference May 22.

Randel Hayslip, 54, flagrant non support, pretrial hearing, bound to grand jury.

Diann Hitt, 55, first-degree criminal mischief, pretrial hearing, bound to grand jury.

Brandon E. Morgan, 31, first-degree criminal mischief, public intoxication controlled substance, pretrial conference May 1.

Pamela Marie Rutherford, 40, operating moving vehicle under the influence of substance third offense, driving on DUI suspended license first offense, failure to illuminate head lamps, pretrial conference April 26.