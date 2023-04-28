April 25, Judge Kim Leet Razor Presiding:

Jacob A. Bentley, 41, failure to wear seat belts, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security first offense, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, pretrial conference May 17.

Sarah Clouse, 44, theft by unlawful taking, pretrial hearing May 22.

Sarah Clous, 44, theft by deception include cold checks three counts, pretrial conference May 22.

Kaleb Balor, 51, second-degree rape no force, first-degree sexual abuse, human trafficking, bound to grand jury.

Stacy R. Martin, 47, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security first offense, public intoxication controlled substance, second-degree promoting contraband, pretrial conference May 3.

Jerimey Brent McAdams, 44, operating moving vehicle under the influence of controlled substance first offense, first-degree possession of controlled substance, first offense, failure to wear seat belts, pretrial hearing May 3.

Pamela Marie Rutherford, 40, operating moving vehicle under the influence of substance third offense, driving on DUI suspended license first offense, failure to illuminate head lamps, pretrial conference May 3.

Jacob Scudder, 22, theft of identity of another without consent, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, bound to grand jury.

Braxton Stump, 36, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., pretrial conference May 22.

Steven Wood, 37, driving moving vehicle while license suspended for DUI third or greater offense, first-degree wanton endangerment, failure to produce insurance card, failure to wear seat belts, no operators/moped license, pretrial hearing May 3.

Steven Wood, 37, driving on DUI suspended license second offense, pretrial conference May 3.

Tony R. Ross, 45, first-degree possession of controlled substance first offense, controlled substance prescription not in original container first offense, third-degree possession of controlled substance, second-degree possession of controlled substance, pretrial hearing May 3.