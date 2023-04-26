Fernleaf Homemakers met for thier April meeting on Wednesday April 12, at deSha’s Restaurant in Maysville.

The meeting was called to order by our President Ann Porter, who also lead us in the pledge to the American Flag. The opening thought for the month: Volunteers don’t get proud, not because they’tr worthless, but because they’re priceless,” by Sherry Anderson.

Betty Harris had the devotional entitled “Find Me God In The Morning” and then gave the prayer.

Janice B. Gifford made a motion to dispense with the reading of the minutes since everyone read them in The Ledger Independent. Liz Pendleton seconded the motion and it carried. Secretary Betty Steele called the roll. Since April is National Volunteer Month each member answered with their favorite way to volunteer. There were 17 members and three guests in attendance.

Treasurer Marily Deatley gave her report.

Volunteer hours were turned in and Coins for Change was collected.

We had three birthdays in the month of April which were Janice B. Gifford, Jeanette Tolle, and Geraldine Wynn, and the club sang Happy Birthday.

Committee reports were given by Nadine Barker who talked about Health Care. Heather Blevins reminded us of Arbor and Earth Days and to replace fallen trees and protect bees. Jeanette Tolle informed us of the 4-H camp coming up June 12. Betty Harris called for those making quilt blocks to turn them in May 6. Brenda Crackel stressed the importance of eating a healthy diet and to make small changes at a time, as well as to eliminate processed foods if possible. Janice Gifford asked that we support the Philippines as there are 7641 islands, an archipelago sometimes called a group of islands. Geraldine Wynn advised us to keep a journal for budgets as well as daily routines.

Tara McCarty reminded us of up-coming events, which can be found in the newsletter.

We then discussed old business, just to mention a few,s uch as schlorship applications are due in April, State meeting is May 9-11, in Louisville. The Indoor Yard Sale to be held Saturday, May 6 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Donations can be taken Thursday 4 and Friday 5 between the hours of 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. No early sales. All proceeds going to Ovarian Cancer.

The club’s annual Tea For A Cause to be held June 25, with proceeds going to Cancer Fighters United. The clubs semi-annual dinner will be May 21 at the Extension office, with proceeds going to the club’s Scholarship Fund. Tickets are $10 each and must be purchased in advance from a club member. Dinner will be served or for carry-out between the hours of 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

New business consisted of committee reports being due as well as volunteer hours to be turned in to Ann Allison. Any one new to be added to the list of Invitations for the Tea For A Cause. We also discussed where we might go for our annual outing for June such as Spark Community Cafe in Versailles, or the art exibit at the Courthouse in Morehead.

Brenda Crackel and Heather Blevins gave our lesson on Making The Most Of Meals While Traveling, such as taking coolers, snacks, and checking out menus ahead of time.

Our Hostesses for April were Betty Harris and Jeanette Tolle. Thanks for the lovely gifts. The hostesses for May are Mary

Grosser and Ann Porter.

The door prize was given by Maggie Sledd and won by Nadine Barker.

Our May meeting has been moved to May 17 at 11 a.m. at deSha’s.

The meeting adjourned at 1:20 p.m.