April 19, Judge Kim Leet Razor Presiding:

Zackery Alexander Boyes, 27, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense, second-degree disorderly conduct, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Alicia Lynn Kinsel, 49, speeding 26 miles per hour over/greater, failure to appear DOT.

Michael Shawn Lemaster, 55, local city ordinance, failure to appear.

McKinly Smith, 23, operating moving vehicle under the influence of alcohol first offense.

Patrick M. Avery, 28, public intoxication controlled substance, fourth-degree assault dating violence minor injury, pretrial conference May 22.

Amanda E. Carr, 41, failure to wear seat belts, license to be in possession, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to appear DOT.

Brie Lang, 32, speeding 19 miles per hour over limit, operating moving vehicle under the influence of alcohol second offense, pretrial conference May 17.

Timothy Davis Logan, 51, operating moving vehicle under the influence of alcohol second offense two counts, pretrial conference May 17.

Brittany Nicole Powell, 30, operating on suspended/revoked operators license, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance first offense, failure of owner to maintain required insurance second offense or greater, pretrial conference May 22.

Kaleb Balor, 51, second-degree rape no force, first-degree sexual abuse, human trafficking, pretrial hearing April 26.

Christian Drake, 20, fourth-degree assault dating violence, first-degree strangulation, bound to grand jury.

Christian Drake, 20, second-degree assault domestic violence, bound to grand jury.

Bradley S. Dunaway, 42, third-degree burglary, pretrial conference May 1.

Brandon Jones, 29, public intoxication controlled substance, second-degree disorderly conduct, pretrial conference May 1.

Joshua McCallister, 48, theft by unlawful taking three counts, pretrial hearing May 10.

Jacob Scudder, 22, theft of identity of another without consent, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, pretrial hearing April 26.

Anthony Wagers, 50, criminal littering, pretrial conference May 3.

Joshua Woods, 27, second-degree strangulation, pretrial conference May 22.