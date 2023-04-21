April 14, Judge Kim Leet Razor Presiding:

Jacob A. Bentley, 41, failure to wear seat belts, failure of owner to maintain required insurance first offense, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Quincy Scott Howard, 37, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, failure to produce insurance card, failure to appear.

David King, 25, fourth-degree assault minor injury, pretrial conference July 3.

Daniel Thomas Morrison, 36, no/expired registration plates, failure of owner to maintain required insurance first offense, failure to appear DOT.

Rena Jane Price, 48, theft by unlawful taking, pretrial conference June 5.

Carson James Sharp, no operators/moped license, failure of owner operator to maintain required insurance first offense, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Brian C. Snider, 37, reckless driving, operating moving vehicle under the influence of alcohol second offense, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance first offense, change of plea May 1.

Kimberly Weaver, 24, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, failure to appear.

Zachary Lee Whisner, 19, intermediate licensing violations, pretrial conference July 5.

Zachary Lee Whisner, 19, improper start from parked position, failure to produce insurance card, show cause in plea July 5.

Zachary Lee Whisner, 19, no motorcycle operators license, pretrial conference July 5.

Bobby Joe Woods, 40, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security second offense, operating vehicle with expired operators license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

David Brewer, 35, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., pretrial conference June 7.

Sierra Yvonne Crouch, 33, theft by unlawful taking, change of plea April 24.

Justin S. David, 34, bomb threats, third-degree terroristic threatening, change of plea May 17.

Justin L. Embleton, 39, fourth-degree assault dating violence no visible injury, pretrial conference June 7.

Rickey O. Jones, 53, failure to wear seat belts, license to be in possession, traffic in marijuana less than eight ounces first offense, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, pretrial conference May 22.

Rickey Owen Jones, 53, theft by unlawful taking gasoline, pretrial conference May 22.

Rickey Owens Jones, 53, possession of marijuana, pretrial conference May 22.

Rickey Owen Jones, 53, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security first offense, pretrial conference May 22.

Mary A. Littleton, 51, traffic in marijuana less than eight ounces first offense, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, pretrial conference June 5.

Kimberley Maxie, 49, third-degree burglary, bound to grand jury.

Alexandria Myrick, 26, second-degree disorderly conduct, pretrial conference June 7.

Joshua G. Woods, 27, failure to or improper signal, operating on suspended/revoked operators license, failure to notify address notice to department of transportation, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security first offense, pretrial conference May 22.

Joshua Graham Woods, operating on suspended/revoked operators license, no/expired registration plates, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security first offense, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to surrender revoked operators license, pretrial conference May 22.

Dalton Brooks, 30, fugitive from another state warrant required, pretrial conference April 24.

Dalton Samuel Brooks, 30, operating on suspended/revoked operators license, convicted felon in possession of a firearm two counts, pretrial conference April 24.

Bradley S. Dunaway, 42, third-degree burglary, pretrial conference April 19.

Diann Hitt, 55, first-degree criminal mischief, pretrial hearing April 24.

Brandon Jones, 29, public intoxication controlled substance, second-degree disorderly conduct, pretrial conference April 19.

Justin Logan, 42, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., pretrial conference May 15.

Pamela Maria Rutherford, 40, operating moving vehicle under the influence of substance third offense, driving on DUI suspended license first offense, failure to illuminate head lamps, pretrial conference April 24.

Gracie Wallingford, 19, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, pretrial conference May 3.