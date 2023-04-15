The Mason County Concert Choir and Orchestra

Presents

The 2023 Mason County Spring Musical Production

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

The Broadway Hit

Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber , Lyrics by Tim Rice

Presented by Arrangement with

Concord Theatricals

422 S. White Oak Road Normal, IL 61761

Charlie Hunter, Producer and Conductor • Lindsey Spangler, Dramatic Director

No Flash Photography or Video Recording

Act I

Prologue

Jacob and Sons

Joseph’s Coat

Joseph’s Dreams

Poor, Poor Joseph

One More Angel in Heaven

Hoedown

Journey to Egypt

Potiphar

Close Every Door

Go, Go, Go Joseph

Act II

Pharaoh Story

Poor, Poor Pharaoh

Song of the King

Pharaoh’s Dreams Explained

Stone the Crows

Those Canaan Days

Grovel, Grovel

Who’s the Thief

Benjamin Calypso

Joseph All the Time

Jacob in Egypt

Any Dream Will Do

Close Every Door

Friday, April 21 – 7:30 P.M. Saturday, April 22 – 7:30 P.M.

Sunday April 23 – 2:15 P.M.

High School Auditorium – East Second Street, Downtown Maysville