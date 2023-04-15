The Mason County Concert Choir and Orchestra
Presents
The 2023 Mason County Spring Musical Production
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
The Broadway Hit
Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber , Lyrics by Tim Rice
Presented by Arrangement with
Concord Theatricals
422 S. White Oak Road Normal, IL 61761
Charlie Hunter, Producer and Conductor • Lindsey Spangler, Dramatic Director
No Flash Photography or Video Recording
Act I
Prologue
Jacob and Sons
Joseph’s Coat
Joseph’s Dreams
Poor, Poor Joseph
One More Angel in Heaven
Hoedown
Journey to Egypt
Potiphar
Close Every Door
Go, Go, Go Joseph
Act II
Pharaoh Story
Poor, Poor Pharaoh
Song of the King
Pharaoh’s Dreams Explained
Stone the Crows
Those Canaan Days
Grovel, Grovel
Who’s the Thief
Benjamin Calypso
Joseph All the Time
Jacob in Egypt
Any Dream Will Do
Close Every Door
Friday, April 21 – 7:30 P.M. Saturday, April 22 – 7:30 P.M.
Sunday April 23 – 2:15 P.M.
High School Auditorium – East Second Street, Downtown Maysville