Ranger Steel Presents the 2022-2023 Concert Season

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

The Broadway Hit

A Mason County Musical Production

Produced and Presented By

The Mason County Concert Choir and Orchestra

Friday April 21 Saturday April 22 Sunday April 23

Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber

Lyrics by Tim Rice

Presented by Arrangement with

Concord Theatricals

422 S. White Oak Road Normal, IL 61761

Rick Ross, Superintendent of Mason County Schools

Seth Faulkner, Principal, Mason County High School

Charlie Hunter, Producer and Conductor

Lindsay Spangler, Director

Sean Jackson, Technical Producer

Bettsy Kalb, Accompanist

No Flash Photography or Video Recording is Permitted

Presented with the Annual Support of

THE BANK OF MAYSVILLE

Member FDIC