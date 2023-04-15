Ranger Steel Presents the 2022-2023 Concert Season
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
The Broadway Hit
A Mason County Musical Production
Produced and Presented By
The Mason County Concert Choir and Orchestra
Friday April 21 Saturday April 22 Sunday April 23
Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber
Lyrics by Tim Rice
Presented by Arrangement with
Concord Theatricals
422 S. White Oak Road Normal, IL 61761
Rick Ross, Superintendent of Mason County Schools
Seth Faulkner, Principal, Mason County High School
Charlie Hunter, Producer and Conductor
Lindsay Spangler, Director
Sean Jackson, Technical Producer
Bettsy Kalb, Accompanist
No Flash Photography or Video Recording is Permitted
Presented with the Annual Support of
THE BANK OF MAYSVILLE
Member FDIC