The Mason County Concert Choir and Orchestra

Celebrating the Sixty-Third Concert Season

2022-2023

Mason County High School, Maysville, Kentucky USA

The Concert Choir and Orchestra are the premier performance ensembles of the Mason County Schools with a wide range of traditions, concerts, and musical highlights including concert tours, recordings, musicals, television, and film productions.

Concert Highlights of the Concert Choir and Chorale

The Mason County Chorale was featured in various locations in a cultural musical exchange concert tour in Italy during the summer of 2011

Candlelight Processional at EPCOT 2019

Cathedral of St. John the Divine, New York City, 2010, 2013, and 2018

Ten International concert Tours with over 175 concerts in Fourteen Countries

European Concert Tours in 1968, 1974, 1979, 1992, 1994, 1996, 1998, 2000, 2006, 2011

Canadian Concert Tour in 1989

Carnegie Hall concert presentation in New York City in 1999

Governor’s Prayer Breakfast and Kentucky Senate performance in Frankfort in 2004

Concert at the Kennedy Center by the Choir and Orchestra in Washington D.C. in 1997

European Concerts at Vatican City, at St. Peter’s Cathedral in 1996 and 2006

Cathedrals in Rome, Paris, London, Vienna, Venice, Florence, Perugia, Sienna, Geneva, Barcelona ,Nice, Assisi, Monaco,

Turin, Milan, Sorento

Special Concerts in Westminster Abby, London, Notre Dame/Paris, The Hague, Chamonix, Esterhazy Palace/Eisenstaedt,

U.S. Capitol, St. Patrick’s and St. John Cathedrals in New York City

Over 200 European Performances and Concerts in

England, France, Germany, Belgium, Austria, Liechtenstein, Netherlands, Italy, Switzerland, Spain, Monaco, Vatican City, Slovakia, and Canada

First Place Rating at the National Festival of Music, Washington D.C. 1985

First Place Mixed Chorus, Southern Choral Competition, Florida 1988

Performances throughout the United States including concerts in Chicago, Pittsburgh, New York City, Washington D.C., Williamsburg, Gettysburg, Knoxville, Louisville

Kentucky General Assembly and Kentucky Senate

Television and Film Presentations for

KET/The Kentucky Education Television Network

United Nations Film Production for the UN Television Network

University performances at Syracuse University, University of Kentucky, Morehead State University, Kentucky State University, Eastern Kentucky University, Asbury University, University of Louisville, Northern Kentucky University, Maysville Community College, Western Kentucky University

Cincinnati Ballet Production of the “Nutcracker” 2006, 2007, 2009

Musical Presentations produced and presented by the Choir and Orchestra Include:

The Wizard of Oz, The Sound of Music, Brigadoon, Annie!, Music Man, Guys and Dolls, Meet Me In St. Louis, Crazy For You!, How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying, Fiddler On The Roof, South Pacific, The King and I, The Pajama Game, Oklahoma, Hello, Dolly!, Big River, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Les Miserables, Camelot, Carousel, Oliver!, The Phantom of the Opera, Annie Get Your Gun, Cinderella, The Wizard of Oz, Mary Poppins, How to Succeed In Business Without Really Trying, Sister Act, The Little Mermaid, Throughly Modern Millie, Newsies, and Barnum